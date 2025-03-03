Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Purchased by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 120,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 8,553 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $417,000. Finally, Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Newmont by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bernstein Bank increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.16.

Newmont Stock Up 1.7 %

NEM stock opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $31.67 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. As a group, analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 34.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,082,800. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,840. The trade was a 3.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,843. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Articles

