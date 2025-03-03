NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,215,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 36.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,135,000 after purchasing an additional 67,472 shares during the period. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $601.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $496.30 and a fifty-two week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

