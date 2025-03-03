NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Buys New Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 204.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,219,000. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 839.1% in the 4th quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

ACI opened at $21.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.47. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Albertsons Companies Increases Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 44.70%. The company had revenue of $18.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on ACI shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company’s food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

