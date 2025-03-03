NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $271,000 Position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,843 shares during the period. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,898,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2,144.1% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,490,000 after buying an additional 329,179 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 179,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 68,382 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 94,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 63,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 34,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMO opened at $10.75 on Monday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

