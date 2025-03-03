NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Update

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a drop of 30.2% from the January 31st total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

NKT A/S stock remained flat at $78.05 during trading hours on Monday. NKT A/S has a 1-year low of $78.05 and a 1-year high of $95.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.72.

Get NKT A/S alerts:

About NKT A/S

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions in Denmark and internationally. It operates through Solutions, Applications, and Service & Accessories segments. The company offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore cables; medium voltage, dynamic, and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

Receive News & Ratings for NKT A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NKT A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.