Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Update

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NCRA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.94. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,290. Nocera has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Nocera Company Profile

Nocera, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and produces recirculating aquaculture systems for fish farms in Taiwan. The company also offers consulting, technology transfer, and aquaculture project management services to new and existing aquaculture management business services. In addition, the company sells signature seafood porridge bowl through its flagship bento box store.

