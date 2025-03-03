Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) Short Interest Update

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a drop of 28.8% from the January 31st total of 109,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Nocera Price Performance
Shares of NCRA stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.94. 3,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,290. Nocera has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market cap of $13.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.30.
Nocera Company Profile
