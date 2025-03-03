Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.61 and last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 848926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.
Nordea Bank Abp Stock Up 3.0 %
Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Nordea Bank Abp had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 19.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordea Bank Abp will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nordea Bank Abp Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.9791 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.
About Nordea Bank Abp
Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates & Institutions, and Asset & Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to customers through mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.
