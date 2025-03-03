Norden Group LLC Increases Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,059 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keynote Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Chaney Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,608 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of Boeing by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.16.

Insider Activity at Boeing

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total value of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $174.84 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $137.03 and a fifty-two week high of $206.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Articles

