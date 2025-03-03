Norden Group LLC Purchases 672 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Norden Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 109.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,753,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,125 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,902,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,760,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,954 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 18.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,866,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,163 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in American Electric Power in the third quarter worth approximately $80,207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,075,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,498,000 after purchasing an additional 738,756 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective (down from $109.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.8 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.16 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 15.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.43%.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

