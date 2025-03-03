Norden Group LLC Sells 2,305 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 9,052,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,000 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,755,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,710 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,704,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,259,000 after buying an additional 213,820 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,058,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,822,000 after buying an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLG opened at $69.89 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $58.08 and a one year high of $72.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.