Nostra Terra Oil and Gas (LON:NTOG) Shares Down 15.6% – Time to Sell?

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc (LON:NTOG – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 15.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.03 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.03 ($0.00). Approximately 71,683,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 78,613,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.03 ($0.00).

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Stock Down 15.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £702,000.00, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company Profile

Nostra Terra Oil and Gas Company plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploitation of hydrocarbon resources in the United States. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Mesquite asset, which covers an area of 1,984 net acres located on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin, Texas. It also holds a 100% working interest (WI) in pine mills oilfield and caballos creek oilfield; 32.5% WI in e Cypress farmout area of pine mills; and 50-100% WI leases located in the Permian Basin.

