NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 23rd. This is an increase from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

NRW Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

