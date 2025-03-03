NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 23rd. This is an increase from NRW’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
NRW Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.57.
About NRW
