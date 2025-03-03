Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Short Interest Update

Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 86.9% from the January 31st total of 29,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUTX. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nutex Health by 6,590.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the third quarter valued at $69,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Nutex Health in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nutex Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Nutex Health stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,247. Nutex Health has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $69.45. The company has a market capitalization of $292.48 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Several research firms have recently commented on NUTX. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Nutex Health from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Nutex Health from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

