Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Hits New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.20 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 111378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.58.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 5.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

