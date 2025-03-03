Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JMM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JMM. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,575,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,730,000 after buying an additional 192,829 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 524,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 106,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 19,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

