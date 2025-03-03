Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM) Short Interest Down 39.5% in February

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the January 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JMM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.35. The company had a trading volume of 8,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,818. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.13.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
About Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
