NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Trading Down 4.6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $118.30 and last traded at $119.16. 104,412,215 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 269,762,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.92.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on NVIDIA from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.62.

The company has a market cap of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.12.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.40, for a total value of $9,027,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,351,572 shares in the company, valued at $453,802,848.80. This represents a 1.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock worth $146,405,286. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $2,496,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $16,404,000. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,075,000. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 95,303 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

