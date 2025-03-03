Ocular Therapeutix Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 7,643 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,707% compared to the typical volume of 423 call options.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Pravin Dugel sold 21,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $147,533.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,520,318 shares in the company, valued at $24,184,584.66. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald Notman sold 6,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total value of $49,399.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,563 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,773.92. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,895 shares of company stock worth $283,772. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocular Therapeutix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Down 12.0 %

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $6.29. 749,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,737. The stock has a market cap of $988.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 13.01. Ocular Therapeutix has a twelve month low of $4.06 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.92.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 45.18% and a negative net margin of 283.74%. Equities research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OCUL

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.