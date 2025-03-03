OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05, Zacks reports. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

OFS Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,131. The company has a market cap of $111.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.77 and a beta of 1.75. OFS Capital has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OFS Capital stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 245.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.05% of OFS Capital worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

