Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.150-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.9 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion. Okta also updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.760-0.770 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Okta from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Okta from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Okta Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of OKTA traded down $3.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.16. The company had a trading volume of 6,888,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,443. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of -249.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.03. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $114.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.48). Okta had a positive return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 390,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total transaction of $33,965,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 233,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $19,180,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 849,482 shares of company stock valued at $74,422,216. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

