Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th.

Old National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 21.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Old National Bancorp to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ ONB opened at $23.75 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 10.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

ONB has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Old National Bancorp from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com cut Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

