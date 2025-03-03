ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,430 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $1,195,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 256,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,746,000 after acquiring an additional 148,476 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 115.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 12,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $100.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.39 and a twelve month high of $118.07.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

