Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,709 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Popular by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,056,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Popular by 7.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,054,849 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,769,000 after acquiring an additional 71,782 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Popular by 8.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 902,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after acquiring an additional 67,620 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Popular by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,389 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,596,000 after acquiring an additional 93,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Popular by 3.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 629,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,124,000 after acquiring an additional 22,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Popular Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BPOP opened at $100.43 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.60 and a 1 year high of $106.81. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.00.

Popular Dividend Announcement

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. As a group, research analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Popular in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Insider Transactions at Popular

In related news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total value of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,666.90. This represents a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

