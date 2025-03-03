Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 15,635 Shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 76.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,635 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global-E Online were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLBE. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 1,968.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global-E Online during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. 94.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GLBE opened at $42.62 on Monday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.11 and a 1 year high of $63.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.20.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $262.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Global-E Online from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

