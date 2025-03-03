Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 787 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WBS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 759.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 823,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,462,000 after purchasing an additional 727,530 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 182.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 959,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,496,000 after buying an additional 619,934 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,320,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,229,000 after buying an additional 333,606 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 57.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 770,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,922,000 after buying an additional 281,686 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,059,000. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laurence C. Morse sold 13,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $780,728.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,988.56. The trade was a 41.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $459,440.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,063,228.93. This represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WBS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Webster Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Webster Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Webster Financial Price Performance

WBS stock opened at $56.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.81. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

