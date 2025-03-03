Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,811 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 6.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,064 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in D.R. Horton by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $200.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $185.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.93.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

NYSE:DHI opened at $126.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $199.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.76.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.24. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

