Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 1,595.7% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.98 on Monday. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.98 and a 1 year high of $37.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.90.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

