Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 700 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,096,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,415,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $162,586,000 after purchasing an additional 163,505 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,446,624 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,125,000 after purchasing an additional 140,882 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 896.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 155,906 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 140,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 348.9% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 165,599 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 128,705 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ORA. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $73.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ormat Technologies news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $278,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,976,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,336,684.26. This trade represents a 55.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.20. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.57. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.41 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.