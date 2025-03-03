Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHF. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,314,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,240,000 after purchasing an additional 50,441 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,748,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 12.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,441,000 after acquiring an additional 35,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $1,311,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brighthouse Financial

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,041,982. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myles Lambert sold 8,400 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $434,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,407 shares in the company, valued at $1,727,141.90. This represents a 20.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $59.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.25 and a 200 day moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.00 and a 12-month high of $64.12.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $5.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $1.32. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BHF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

