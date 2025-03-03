Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.21, but opened at $5.99. Organogenesis shares last traded at $6.18, with a volume of 1,898,657 shares trading hands.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $724.31 million, a P/E ratio of -95.92 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 18,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.65, for a total value of $67,218.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,400,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,412,839.70. This trade represents a 0.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 278,116 shares of company stock valued at $991,190. 36.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Organogenesis

About Organogenesis

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Organogenesis in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Organogenesis by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

