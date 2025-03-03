Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY) Short Interest Update

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the January 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Nordea Equity Research cut Orion Oyj to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Orion Oyj Trading Up 4.1 %

OTCMKTS:ORINY traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.14. 797 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.06 and its 200-day moving average is $25.19. Orion Oyj has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $28.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orion Oyj (OTCMKTS:ORINY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Orion Oyj had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 39.49%. The firm had revenue of $463.41 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Orion Oyj will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Orion Oyj Company Profile

Orion Oyj develops, manufactures, and markets human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in Finland, Scandinavia, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides prescription drugs and self-care products, which includes Nubeqa for the treatment of prostate cancer; Precedex, Dexdor, and Precedex for human use; Burana for inflammatory pain; Divina series for menopausal symptoms; Trexan for rheumatoid arthritis and cancer; Stalevo, Entacapone, and Comtess/Comtan for Parkinson’s disease; Biosimilars for rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel diseases; and Simdax for acute decompensated heart failure, as well as Fareston for breast cancer.

