Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Position Increased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,064 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,031,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,045,000 after acquiring an additional 152,072 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 58.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,349,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,871 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,053,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,378,000 after acquiring an additional 229,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,680,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,546,000 after acquiring an additional 391,206 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 4,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total transaction of $450,807.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,353,358.07. The trade was a 16.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.43, for a total transaction of $3,119,988.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,127.67. The trade was a 99.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $99.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.10 and its 200-day moving average is $97.54. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $90.12 and a 1 year high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, January 16th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.42%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

