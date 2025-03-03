Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Update

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decline of 54.6% from the January 31st total of 49,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Oxbridge Re Stock Up 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OXBR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,324. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.33. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $23.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxbridge Re by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Oxbridge Re by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 59,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re in the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. 5.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

