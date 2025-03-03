Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Raises Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,073 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Archrock accounts for about 1.5% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Archrock by 11.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,836,745 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,376,000 after purchasing an additional 707,379 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Archrock by 16.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after purchasing an additional 523,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 13.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,323,820 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after buying an additional 274,763 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1,680.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,530,440 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,976,000 after buying an additional 1,444,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $22,108,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AROC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Archrock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Archrock from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Archrock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE:AROC opened at $27.12 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $30.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 73.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

