Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,996 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 24,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,300,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 554,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,292,000 after acquiring an additional 152,164 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 462.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,038 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $158.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11. The company has a market cap of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

