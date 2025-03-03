Pacific Global Investment Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 94.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,517 shares during the period. Pacific Global Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners set a $950.00 price objective on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $970.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

LLY stock opened at $920.44 on Monday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $872.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $814.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $848.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

