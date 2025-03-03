Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stake Raised by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 103.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 230,911 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117,387 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.3% of Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $42,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 47,381 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 256,783 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,724,000 after purchasing an additional 170,990 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $96,235,000. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $212.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective (down previously from $207.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.06.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 99,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total transaction of $18,191,542.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,353,042.65. This trade represents a 21.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 176,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $31,730,609.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,596,176.16. This represents a 13.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,122,864 shares of company stock valued at $204,315,811 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $190.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.08 billion, a PE ratio of 107.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.14. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $208.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The network technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 14.64%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.