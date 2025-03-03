Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Short Interest Update

Papa Johns International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, an increase of 46.5% from the January 31st total of 3,760,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in Papa Johns International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Papa Johns International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Papa Johns International by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Papa Johns International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Papa Johns International by 225.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 922 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PZZA shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa Johns International in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Papa Johns International from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Papa Johns International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa Johns International from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Papa Johns International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Papa Johns International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Papa Johns International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. Papa Johns International has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Papa Johns International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Papa Johns International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.11%.

Papa Johns International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

