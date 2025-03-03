ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO) Short Interest Down 27.4% in February

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 688,500 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the January 31st total of 948,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ParaZero Technologies Stock Performance

ParaZero Technologies stock opened at $0.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average of $1.11. ParaZero Technologies has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $3.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ParaZero Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ParaZero Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRZO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 42,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.71% of ParaZero Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ParaZero Technologies Company Profile

ParaZero Technologies Ltd., an aerospace company, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells autonomous parachute safety systems for commercial drones in the United States, Israel, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers SafeAir system, a smart parachute system that monitors unmanned aerial systems flight in real-time, as well as identifies critical failures and autonomously triggers a parachute in the event of an emergency.

