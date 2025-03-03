Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 214.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIS. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VIS stock opened at $259.53 on Monday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $228.59 and a twelve month high of $280.63. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $262.06 and a 200 day moving average of $261.45.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

