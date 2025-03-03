Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $112,000 Stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 264 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Shares of FIX stock opened at $362.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $436.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $417.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.92 and a 12 month high of $553.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

