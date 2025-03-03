Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $69,000 Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,722,999 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $348,666,000 after acquiring an additional 45,513 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,470,903 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,895,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $139,703,000 after purchasing an additional 618,202 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,721,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,588,000 after purchasing an additional 11,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,393,000 after purchasing an additional 24,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ST opened at $28.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.23. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $43.14.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 3.27%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.08.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

