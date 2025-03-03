Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $80,000 Holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,109,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,623,000 after purchasing an additional 178,327 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,659,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,563 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,263,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 562,467 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,614,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,166,000 after purchasing an additional 53,847 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,534,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Columbia Banking System Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of COLB stock opened at $26.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.66. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $32.85.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, research analysts expect that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.38.

Columbia Banking System Profile

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

