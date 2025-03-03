Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 173.6% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $150,000. 97.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $500,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,180,986.11. The trade was a 18.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $98,901.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,126,499.68. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,697 shares of company stock worth $1,461,001. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $59.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.73 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 43.74% and a return on equity of 157.78%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

