Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Increases Stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report) by 1,387.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 59,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 58,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 5.8% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Antero Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Antero Resources stock opened at $36.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.60 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.75 and its 200 day moving average is $32.03. Antero Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $41.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. Antero Resources had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 0.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total value of $7,952,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,800,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,568,000. This trade represents a 10.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Antero Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.