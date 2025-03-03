Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 251 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,228 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC acquired a new stake in Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,583,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alarm.com by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,241,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.40.

Shares of ALRM opened at $58.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.87 and a 12-month high of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.49.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.44 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 32,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total value of $2,181,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,961,955.20. This represents a 35.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $3,238,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,858.76. This represents a 15.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

