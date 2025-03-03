Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 3,083 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,426,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,906 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,027,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,515,000 after purchasing an additional 811,692 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8,431.1% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 6,644,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,781,000 after purchasing an additional 6,566,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,841,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 5,151,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,037,000 after acquiring an additional 712,469 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of CCL opened at $23.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.11.

View Our Latest Report on CCL

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.