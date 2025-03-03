Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 956 Shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Brink’s were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 7.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Brink’s by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brink’s by 7.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 252,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,213,000 after acquiring an additional 50,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Brink’s by 68.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,647 shares during the last quarter. 94.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Brink’s from $144.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Brink’s Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $94.16 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.95 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.26. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

Brink’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.87%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.