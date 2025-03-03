Patrick S. Lawton Sells 37,500 Shares of Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) Stock

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) Director Patrick S. Lawton sold 37,500 shares of Waterstone Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $526,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,131 shares in the company, valued at $689,307.93. This represents a 43.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Waterstone Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

WSBF traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $14.01. 8,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,899. The company has a market cap of $271.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42. Waterstone Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $16.86.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 5.75%.

Waterstone Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.41%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waterstone Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,441 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Waterstone Financial by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,552 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in Waterstone Financial by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,187 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 77,773 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Waterstone Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 431,520 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waterstone Financial Company Profile

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposits, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, insurance products, and trust and investment management accounts.

Featured Stories

