Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 254,600 shares, an increase of 98.4% from the January 31st total of 128,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.4 days.

Peninsula Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Peninsula Energy stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 750 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,288. Peninsula Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average is $0.70.

Peninsula Energy Company Profile

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a uranium exploration company in the United States. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

