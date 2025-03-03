PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold” Rating

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PENN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on PENN Entertainment from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,867,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,716. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.80. PENN Entertainment has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $23.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 1,634.8% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 4.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 186,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC raised its position in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates online sports betting in various jurisdictions; and iCasino under Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, ESPN BET, and theScore Bet Sportsbook and Casino brands.

